AGs probing allegations of gender, race, pay discrimination at NFL

New York Attorney General Letitia James and California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced a joint investigation into whether there has been employment discrimination and a hostile work environment in the NFL.

James and Bonta have issued subpoenas to the NFL in regards to allegations of gender pay disparities, harassment and gender and race discrimination.

"No person should ever have to endure harassment, discrimination, or objectification in the workplace," James said. "No matter how powerful or influential, no institution is above the law, and we will ensure the NFL is held accountable."

More than 1,000 people are employed by the NFL in New York and California.

SEE MORE: Survey finds workers experience weight, height discrimination

"California will not tolerate any form of discrimination," Bonta said. "We have serious concerns about the NFL's role in creating an extremely hostile and detrimental work environment. No company is too big or popular to avoid being held responsible for their actions."

The New York Times first reported on the NFL's workplace concerns in February 2022, citing more than 30 former female employees' allegations of gender discrimination, some of which were followed by retaliation. Since then, there have been numerous lawsuits filed by former female employees.

James led a coalition that sent NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell a letter calling on the league to address those allegations. However, James and Bonta say the NFL has not taken the necessary steps to prevent workplace discrimination, harassment and retaliation.

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com