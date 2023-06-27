Actor Julian Sands died while hiking in California, officials confirm

Five months after he disappeared while on a hiking trip, authorities confirmed actor Julian Sands died in a wilderness area near Mt. Baldy in California.

Hikers found remains on Saturday which were transported to the county coroner's office, where they were subsequently identified as belonging to Sands.

Sands was an avid hiker, who spoke to the media about exploits in the Andes and about a lifelong wish to climb in the Himalayas.

He was first reported missing Jan. 13, prompting a series of searches over Mt. Baldy using helicopters and drones. The last official search took place the day before he was found, and the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department said the case had remained active the entire time, despite dwindling odds that Sands would be found alive.

Authorities have conducted an autopsy, but say they need more time to identify a formal cause of death.

Sands, who was 65, starred in Oscar-nominated films including "A Room With a View" and "Leaving Las Vegas." He was born and started his acting work in England, where he studied at the Royal Central School of Speech and Drama in London. He moved to California after "A Room with a View" won three Oscars and the British Academy of Film and Television Arts award for best film. He also had recurring and guest roles in television, appearing on "24," "Smallville" and "Dexter."

Sands was married to Evgenia Citkowitz, a journalist, in 1990, and had two daughters, Morley Sands and Natalya Morley Sands. Sands was previously married to Sarah Harvey, also a journalist. They had a son, Henry Sands.

