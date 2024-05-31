The history behind the Texas State Museum of Asian Cultures and Education Center

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — As we recognize Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, we look back at how the The Texas State Museum of Asian Cultures and Education Center was presented to Corpus Christi. As the only Asian-culture museum in the entire state of Texas, the museum is dedicated to preserving the natural history and art of various all Asian communities.

The museum's Director of Operations, Richard Hafemeister, said the founder of the museum, Billie Trimble Chandler, aimed at offering a sense of exposure to everyone who entered the facility's doors.

Chandler was born in North Texas in 1904, pursued a career in education and had 4 children before traveling to Japan.

"She went to Japan to teach Western History and English," Hafemeister said. "She worked on the military bases while she was over there during her first trip."

During her time overseas, Chandler fell in love with Japanese art, religion, and history. More than a decade later, she returned to her second home, Corpus Christi. Since her family was living in the area, she decided to bring everything she learned from Japan to the Coastal Bend.

In 1974, her vision to offer a space with an abundance of Asian heritage was birthed—The Texas State Museum of Asian Cultures and Education Center, located at 1809 N. Chaparral Street, Corpus Christi, TX 78401.

"Her biggest thing was simply getting people a chance to see these cultures and getting people to see the art," Hafemeister said. "She was a pioneer in many ways.”

Each corner of every room is surrounded by a vast collection of Asian artifacts and paintings dating back hundreds of years.

“Probably half the museum’s collection is from Ms. Chandler’s original collection," Hafemeister said. "From the paintings, clothing and other pieces of artwork."

The profound historical collection also includes Hakata Dolls. The museum is close to hitting a Guinness World Record.

"We have one of, if not the largest, collection in the world. In theory, each doll is an individual character, individual person, this depicts an image of everyone's life," Hafemesiter said.

We cannot forget an eye-catching piece that captures the essence of Asian spirituality—a five-foot bronze Amida Buddha.

What started overseas as a love story between Chandler and Asian culture, quickly turned into an opportunity to educate others and create a lasting preservation of cultural roots. Now the museum is preparing to celebrate it’s 50th anniversary. The museum also offers educational programs for students, traditional activities and organizational collaborations.

“For the anniversary, it's going to be an opportunity to show everyone what’s new with the museum and what we’re planning to do for the next 50 years," Hafemeister said.

The 50th anniversary celebration will he held July 7 from 12 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Learn more of what the museum has to offer on their website and Facebook page.

