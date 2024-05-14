PRIDE AND PURPOSE: A Filipina American's legacy of service and solace continues in Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — May is Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander (AA and NHPI) Heritage Month. During the month, many people work to create an opportunity to recognize the many ways AA and NHPI histories, cultures, leadership, and innovation have influenced all facets of life in the United States.

That's why for Veterans in Focus KRIS 6 News is putting a spotlight on Dr. Genvieve Livingston. She's a Filipino American who served in the United States Army and she's still serving the local community today.

Those who have met Dr. Livingston believe she exudes a compassionate and nurturing demeanor, embodying a gentle spirit within her professional endeavors. She was born in the U.S., however, she has a unique background blended with Asian and Western culture.

"My father has a European background and my mother has a Filipino background. I think my mother did a great job at really preserving the traditions of Filipino culture by having my grandparents around. My great grandmother, who lived with us for awhile, and my grandmother, they really had an enriching influence on me and my brother."

She has fond memories of her childhood, like when her relatives taught her how to play Mahjong, a tile-based game that originated in China and spread throughout the world.

"We embrace that now as something to share with some of my friends and other people I connect with. We often bring out Mahjong, karaoke, and of course Filipino culture is full of amazing food. So I still cook the traditional foods." she smiled.

Another family tradition Dr. Livingston carries on is her commitment to service. Her father and grandfather were both in the military.

"I wanted to do that experience and see for myself what it's like. I wanted to serve my country and have some different experiences and that I did." she explained.

Roughly 10 years ago, Dr. Livingston joined the United States Army. She said she spent a few years on active duty while she was a non-commissioned officer (NCO). Non-commissioned officers usually earn their position of authority by promotion through the enlisted ranks. They hold leadership positions within their units. When Dr. Livingston got her Doctorate, she transitioned into the Civilian Army. She was recently a psychologist at Brooke Army Medical Center, which is known as the Army's premier medical institution. Currently, Dr. Livingston is a psychologist for Corpus Christ's VA locations.

"I work with a home-based primary care team through the VA and our job is to go out and visit veterans in their homes and provide them with medical care." she said. "I love serving the veteran community. I feel right at home. I think being a veteran is a special way to connect with other veterans. So, I think it's just amazing to be able to help serve others too."

Having a desire to help people may simply be in her nature. However, one could also argue that it's the way she was raised and influenced by her mother's and father's sides of the family.

"I have generations of family members that have been dedicated to serving their community. We've got doctors and teachers. And I hope to carry that spirit through and inspire other generations." Dr. Livingston added.

Doctor Livingston even finds time to volunteer. In December, she helped fellow volunteers make bows for holiday wreaths that was placed at every gravesite at the Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery.

She's also recently started volunteering with the Philippine Nurses Association of Corpus Christi.The group consists of local nurses and doctors who aim to promote health and wellness.



