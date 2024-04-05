A giddy Drew Barrymore just revealed “Happy Gilmore 2” is in the works

Dust off those clubs and get ready to head out on the green with Adam Sandler again: It looks like fans are finally going to get a sequel to his 1996 golf comedy “Happy Gilmore.”

The news was semi-confirmed by none other than Drew Barrymore, of all people. Barrymore wasn’t in the original “Happy Gilmore,” but she and Sandler have deep roots going back to the time they co-starred in “The Wedding Singer” back in 1998. According to People, she and Sandler “text all the time,” and she used that access during a taping of “The Drew Barrymore Show” that aired today. In it, she texts Sandler to confirm a comment that Christopher McDonald made to a radio show in March. McDonald played the vain villain Shooter McGavin in “Happy Gilmore,” and he remarked that Sandler had showed him a first draft of the script for “Happy Gilmore 2.”

“It’s in the works,” McDonald told Cleveland’s 92.3 The Fan. “The fans demand it.”

Variety hadn’t been able to confirm that story with Sandler or his reps, so Barrymore decided to take matters into her own hands. During the episode of her show, she dropped the news that someone — supposedly Sandler — had texted her back.

“This just in, I have breaking news,” said Barrymore, coyly. “I’ll just say this, from my source, that it is in process … there is a process, and that process is in process.” Here’s the moment, from The Drew Barrymore Show’s Facebook page:

There’s no details about “Happy Gilmore 2” yet, though presumably both Sandler and McDonald would be reprising their roles. The reunion would be a little bittersweet behind the scenes, since a few fellow cast members have have passed on. Carl Weathers, who played Gilmore’s mentor Chubbs Peterson, died in February. And while “The Price is Right” host Bob Barker didn’t have many film roles, Sandler certainly gave him the most memorable one of his career in “Happy Gilmore” before his death in 2023: his role won him an MTV Movie Award for “Best Fight Scene” in 1996.

A giddy Drew Barrymore just revealed ‘Happy Gilmore 2’ is in the works originally appeared on Simplemost.com