76th annual Shrimporee returns June 14

ARANSAS PASS, Tx — The city of Aransas Pass is gearing up for the upcoming 76th Annual Shrimporee.

The Aransas Pass Chamber of Commerce, along with numerous other entities, non-profit organizations, and volunteers, are preparing for one of the biggest events of the season.

"Every year, the Shrimporee festival has a significant impact on the community of Aransas Pass and has been known to host over 55,000 visitors in a single weekend," said organizers.

Several organizations, including the Aransas Pass Chamber of Commerce, rely on the Shrimporee to fund programs and scholarships in the area.

For more information on the 76th Annual Shrimporee, visit their website here.

Festival Hours:

Friday, June 14, 2024: 6 PM - Midnight

Saturday, June 15, 2024: Noon-Midnight

Sunday, June 16, 2024: Noon-6 PM

Parade:

The Annual Shrimporee Parade starts @ 10 AM on Saturday, June 15th on Commercial Street (Magnolia-Wheeler) in Downtown Aransas Pass.

Shuttles:

The Aransas Pass Chamber of Commerce provides air-conditioned shuttle buses from remote parking sites to the festival grounds free of charge for the convenience of Shrimporee guests.

Contests & Entertainment:

The Shrimp Eating Contest, Men’s Sexy Legs Contest, Mariachis, Belly Dancers, Kidz Zone, Face Painting, Culinary Stage, Games & Carnival, and Mechanical Bull Exhibit are some of the activities on site.

Shrimporee hosts two stages loaded with something for everyone, from Country Western, Rock, 80’s, and Tejano.

Information:

For more festival and concert info visit www.aransaspass.org/shrimporee/.

For questions regarding Shrimporee or information about how you can get involved call (361) 758-2750.

