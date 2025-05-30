6 Things to Know: Trump's tariffs still on and Calallen Lady Cats fight for state

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good Friday morning Coastal Bend! Sunrise Anchors Bryan and Michelle Hofmann here with the 6 things you need to know before heading out the door. It’s the start of a big weekend across the Coastal Bend, and the weather is shaping up to be much calmer compared to earlier this week. With graduation ceremonies, a major softball showdown, and the Beach to Bay Relay all taking place, there’s a lot to look forward to. Let’s get you caught up on the top stories heading into the weekend.

6 Things to Know: May 30, 2025

President Trump's tariffs are back on for now

A federal appeals court reverses a previous ruling and allows tariffs to proceed

The president used emergency powers to levy the tariffs

Final decision pending after additional arguments are submitted

A federal appeals court has ruled President Donald Trump’s tariffs can proceed. The decision reverses a ruling from the Court of International Trade that had blocked the tariffs. The appeals court says the president is authorized to impose the levies under the emergency powers he declared earlier this year. However, the court has also asked both sides to submit written arguments on whether the tariffs should ultimately remain in place. Those arguments are due early next month.

Graduation schedule

CCISD graduations start today and continue through Saturday

Ceremonies take place at the American Bank Center Arena

Seniors from six local high schools will walk the stage

It’s a big weekend for Coastal Bend seniors, as high school graduation ceremonies begin today. Miller High School kicks things off at 10 a.m., followed by Moody at 2 p.m., and Carroll at 6 p.m. On Saturday, Ray High School graduates at 10 a.m., King at 2 p.m., and Veterans Memorial at 6 p.m. All ceremonies are happening at the American Bank Center Arena.

Beach to Bay packet pickup

Packet pickup runs from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. today

Location is the Duggan Wellness Center at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi

The race starts Saturday morning at 7 a.m.

Today is your one and only day to pick up race packets for the 48th annual Beach to Bay Relay. Packet pickup will be held at the Duggan Wellness Center on the campus of Texas A&M-Corpus Christi from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Team, captain, and bib numbers are available online at beachtobayrelay.com. The race begins tomorrow morning at 7 a.m. on the beach and ends at Water’s Edge Park.

Library summer hours

Garcia Library in Corpus Christi switches to summer hours next week

New hours run June 2 through August 10

The library will be closed on Sundays

Starting next week, the Dr. Clotilde P. Garcia Library will transition to summer operating hours. The library will be open Mondays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Tuesday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. It will remain closed on Sundays. The summer schedule begins June 2 and runs through August 10.

Kingsville Wreaths Across America

Kingsville joins nationwide veterans wreath-laying ceremony

The city will receive eight wreaths and flags for the event

More than 2.7 million wreaths will be laid nationally this December

For the first time, the City of Kingsville is partnering with Wreaths Across America. The organization hosts a nationwide ceremony each December, honoring veterans by placing wreaths on their gravesites. Kingsville will receive eight wreaths and flags for the event. Nationwide, more than 2.7 million wreaths will be laid this December.

Calallen Lady Cats

Calallen softball heads to UIL state championship

The team plays Andrews in the 4A Division I final

This is the Lady Cats’ third straight championship appearance

Big day for the Calallen Lady Cats as they compete in the UIL 4A Division I State Championship. The team received a big sendoff Thursday ahead of today’s game against the Andrews Mustangs. This marks Calallen’s third straight appearance in the championship round. First pitch is at 1 p.m. in Austin. Good luck, Lady Cats!

That wraps up your Friday morning news update. Thanks for spending part of your morning with us! Whether you're cheering on a grad, running in Beach to Bay, or just relaxing this weekend, stay safe, stay curious, and stay kind. We'll see you back here Monday morning!

-Bryan and Michelle Hofmann

