6 Things to Know: Big Beautiful Bill, Disaster declaration approved, CCISD job fair today

"Big Beautiful Bill" bill cost update



CBO expected to release updated cost estimate today

Initial report in May showed a $2.3 trillion impact over a decade

President Trump pushing for bill passage by July 4

The Congressional Budget Office is expected to release a new estimate of the cost for President Trump’s “Big Beautiful Bill” today.

In an initial estimate released in May, the CBO determined that the bill would add at least $2.3 trillion to the national deficit over the next decade before accounting for inflation. The president has set a deadline for Congress to get the bill to his desk by the Fourth of July.

Disaster declaration approved



Governor Abbott signs declaration for several South Texas counties

Includes Nueces, Kleberg, Jim Wells, and others

SBA programs now available for low-interest disaster loans

Governor Greg Abbott has approved a disaster declaration for several South Texas counties. Those counties include Brooks, Duval, Jim Wells, Kleberg, Live Oak, Nueces, and San Patricio. The Small Business Administration has opened several programs offering low-interest loans to area homeowners, renters, and businesses who qualify.

American Bank Center going cashless



All transactions go digital starting July 1

Applies to parking, box office, and concessions

City says goal is to improve guest experience

The American Bank Center is going cashless. Starting July 1, all transactions at the venue will be digital—this includes parking, box office ticket sales, and concession purchases. City officials say the change is designed to enhance the guest experience and streamline service.

CCISD job fair today



Hiring event runs from 9 a.m. to noon at Carroll High School

On-site interviews for teachers, coaches, nurses, and more

Another event scheduled for June 18 at Ray High School

For those of you currently on the job hunt, CCISD is hosting a hiring event today at the Carroll High School arena from 9 a.m. to noon.

Available positions include teachers, substitute teachers, coaches, nurses, bus drivers, custodians, and cafeteria staff. There will be on-site interviews. If you can’t make it today, another event is scheduled for June 18 at the Ray High School cafeteria.

Camp empowers girls in construction



'Camp Build It' teaches welding and electrical skills

Hosted by Bechtel and Craft Training Center

Designed for high school girls interested in trades

One summer camp is helping break barriers and build skills—especially for girls interested in careers in construction. Bechtel, an American construction company, has teamed up with the Craft Training Center to host "Camp Build It." The camp is specifically for high school girls with a passion for welding, electrical work, and skilled trades.

New Goodwill store grand opening



Opens tomorrow in the Bay Area between Staples and Everhart

First 100 guests get prizes and coffee

Raffle includes Corpus Christi Hooks giveaways

A new Goodwill store is set to open this week in the Bay Area between Staples and Everhart. The grand opening is scheduled for tomorrow morning at 8:30. Goodwill is offering free coffee and prize giveaways to the first 100 guests, including a raffle for Corpus Christi Hooks merchandise.

