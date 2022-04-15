Organizing Your Closet? You’ll Want These Top-Rated Suit Hangers For All Of Your Clothes

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

If you’re heading back to the office after a few years away and realizing this means it’s time to exchange pajamas for suits, you’ll want to make sure you have some suit hangers that will keep your suits wrinkle-free and ready to wear — even if you’d rather stay in those PJs.

These Casafield suit hangers from Amazon are priced at $30 for a set of 20, which makes each hanger about $1.50. Constructed of lotus wood, the suit hangers have a 360-degree chrome hook and a non-slip bar for hanging pants. That makes them ideal for suits; they can accommodate a heavy suit jacket and a matching pair of slacks on the same hanger, which keeps your outfits organized in one place. The reinforced pants bar is covered with a vinyl, anti-slip casing to secure your clothing and prevent creases.

However, a good hanger is a good idea for all of your clothes. Plus, the suit hangers are designed to combine functionality and style, making your closet look organized and beautiful. The hangers can also be used for coats, dresses or other clothing items, as the rounded, contoured shoulders help your clothes maintain their shape and precisely-cut shoulder notches help secure delicate, strappy camisoles and silky items.

The hangers come in different colors, including black, white, cherry and walnut. Those are are all priced at $32.

With more than 3,300 reviews so far, these hangers have a total rating of 4.8 out of 5 stars. Around 87% of customers give them a full 5 stars. Reviewers say the hangers are well-made and attractive, came well-packaged and are priced right.

One reviewer who gave the hangers 5 stars says they are durable and look fantastic in their closet, comparing them to the types of hangers you’d find in a hotel.

“I always liked seeing these type of hangers in hotels and have been wanting these in my home for a while,” they wrote. “They also have a clear grip so my pants don’t slide off and stay put. I’ve been cleaning out and organizing my closet and I love seeing all the same hangers for a cleaner look. I would highly recommend.”

There are a handful of negative reviews. A few people said the colors they received weren’t as shown. Some noted that some hangers ended up breaking or cracking, especially where the supporting bar connects to the hanger.

You’ll also find more than a dozen similar hangers on Amazon if you’re wanting to try a different brand.

These JS Hanger Multifunctional High Grade Solid Wooden Suit Hangers come in a pack of 20 for $38, which is about $2 per hanger. With a pants bar, non-slip notches and a flat body design, the hangers keep your clothes neatly shaped while maximizing closet storage space.

With more than 2,500 reviews, they have a rating of 4.8 out of 5 stars. Customers say they are well-made, of high quality and have a smooth finish.

The best-selling hangers on Amazon are these Amazon Basics Slim, Velvet, Non-Slip Suit Clothes Hangers, priced at around $20 for 30 hangers, or 68 cents each. The hangers have a durable metal construction with a non-slip velvet-textured surface and come in several different metal/fabric color combinations, including ivory or black with rose gold.

With more than 143,000 reviews, the hangers have 4.8 out of 5 stars. Reviewers say these are of great quality and save space. If you need more than 20, you can also buy a pack of 50 or 100; a 100-pack costs about $45, or just 45 cents per hanger.

