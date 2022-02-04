We're Here: Try some sweet eats at Belleeah's Apples and Treats

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — At Belleeah's Apples and Treats, chocolate has been put on just about anything for the past seven years.

From chocolate covered pretzels and Rice Crispy Treats, to candied apples, pickles, grapes and pineapples.

"It's been a little tough with the virus. Soon as, you know, the numbers go up, we tend to slow down a little, but we're getting through it," said owner Esmeralda Lopez.

Lopez says February is the busiest month for the shop. On top of chocolate treat baskets, they have stuffers for baskets, including chocolate covered pretzels, Oreos, Rice Crispy Treats, and a fun specialty... chocolate high heels.

"Top sellers right now, we're seeing a lot of Chamoy apples, especially when we cut them up and put the gummy bears and the fruit and all that in it. They're too pretty to eat sometimes," said Lopez.

If you'd like to try some of their sweet treats, you can visit Belleeah's Apples and Treats at 5433 S Staples St. Suite B in Corpus Christi.

Digital Content Producer Alyssa Flores contributed to this article.