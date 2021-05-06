We're Here: Crazy Picasso emerges with imaginative events

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Crazy Picasso offers painting parties, where an artist gives customers step-by-step instructions on how to create a painting.

A business built around social gatherings naturally had to close due to the pandemic. And its owner Donna Tiemann needed to adapt to ensure the business’ survival.

“Every day you wake up, you’re just thinking, how can I be innovative?’,” Tiemann said.

The solution? Zoom.

“Everyone uses Zoom now, and everyone is on virtual something or other. So, we started doing virtual classes, and team-building classes,” Tiemann said.

Social media and word of mouth helped spread the word that Crazy Picasso was offering virtual classes, and groups from all over the country started booking appointments, some from as far away as New York City.

“This was really fun and exciting, and with people locked in their homes and going stir crazy, this is something they could do that was fun and brought joy,” Tiemann said.

Additionally, Crazy Picasso works with local Girl Scout troops each year to provide events for them to earn badges. This year, word of mouth again helped connect Crazy Picasso virtually across the country.

“We did a couple of big virtual live-streams, and we just shipped all of the product,” Tiemann said.

As soon as it was safe to do so, Crazy Picasso opened its storefront to allow for in-person events once again, but Tiemann said business has not yet rebounded to pre-pandemic levels.

“When you invite all your friends to a public place, and it seems like a social gathering, everyone gets a little spooked,” she said.

Tiemann said the distribution of the vaccine has helped increase business, and she still offers virtual events, even setting them up alongside in-person events. Crazy Picasso also offers private events, both inside the studio and off-site.

“We were doing a lot of backyard parties, which was super fun," Tiemann said. " We’ll go out to your house, set everything up, and do that for a couple of hours, and it was safer."

Crazy Picasso is located in Corpus Christi on the corner of S. Staples Street and Holly Road. And to book an appointment or to learn more information, check out their website here or their Facebook page here.