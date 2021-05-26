We're Here: Coffee Waves brews a comfortable ambience for local coffee lovers

Coffee is definitely the centerpiece of what Coffee Waves does, said manager Steven Harrison.

"It's what we take the most pride in,” he said. “We do serve pastries, we have muffins scones and bagels, but it’s definitely all about coffee, for sure.

Even though it’s all about coffee at this popular hangout on Alameda near A&M-CC, to customers it means so much more.

"I like the atmosphere a lot,” said customer Mark Liao. "It’s really relaxed. I like the young people, and it’s a good spot to play chess."

Manager Steven Harrison said Coffee Waves has a unique slice of the Coastal Bend’s Coffee Culture.

“We're definitely the nook-and-cranny, homey kind of coffee shop,” he said.

Which is the feeling Harrison said the shop is going for.

"One of the things that we've had the privilege to do is be a safe space, as well as we could,” he said. “Be one for a lot of people by trying to give a nice, clean space. By giving people coffee, and hosting people as well as we can."

Something customers say they appreciate.

"(It’s) probably, like, my favorite shop here in town," said customer Steven Mack. “The ‘Hug in a Mug’ is very good here -- highly recommend it.”

Coffee Waves has two locations in Corpus Christi, and one in Port Aransas. Harrison says employees, as well as customers, are a vital part of the business.

“A lot of people we have since before the pandemic are the same people we have now,” Harrison said. “We think we are all part of the same team. They all love coffee.”

Coffee Waves is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week.