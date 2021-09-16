We're Here: Beef and Bones

KINGSVILLE, Texas — Charlie Williams, owner of Beef and Bones in Kingsville, spent 20 years in the oil and gas industry until the pandemic cost him his job.

However, as they say 'when one door closes...another opens' and now, Williams and his family are in the butcher business, something Williams fell in love with as a teen.

"So I was downsized the first coronavirus event early last year and my wife and I weren't really sure in what direction we were going to go. But, we did know that the industry that I was in was not going to rebound any time soon so, we looked at different alternatives," said Williams.

Williams said he remembers working in a butcher shop in McAllen in the Rio Grande Valley as young man, and he enjoyed it so much that he wanted to open his own one day.

He is very knowledgeable and passionate about what he does, and customers take notice and appreciate it.

"I was glad that he gave more information that I was asking but I'm happy with that because it's made me more knowledgeable about certain meats," said Jamie Cantu.

"They call flanks steak like a fajita, they call inside skirt fajita, they call like flap meat, which is what we call the angus fajita," Williams explained. "This is a family owned and run business, so I have, I literally am able to work with my son every single day which is a blessing, and my daughters whenever they're available."

Williams says the city and community have embraced his family and his business. He enjoys the small town atmosphere, and is able to be personable and connect with the customers.

"We have regular customers now that come in on a frequent basis that purchase their meats from us and it's almost like a small little family, a small community at the very minimum, where we recognize each others faces and we know eachother's personal lives to some extent at the least so i couldn't be happier ya."

Beef and Bones is located at 1410 14th Street in Kingsville. They're open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.