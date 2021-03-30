Lynn's Boutique bringing clothes shopping back to Falfurrias

FALFURRIAS, Texas — In today's "We're Here" segment, we head to Falfurrias in Brooks County where one boutique felt the challenges of opening during a pandemic but is slowly starting to experience the results of that hard work.

Their diligence helps provide clothing for residents in the area as they are one of only and handful of local clothing stores in the area.

Lynn's Boutique has been around in the Coastal Bend for two months. Their opening was a challenge, but the business is seeing an increase in customers as more people get vaccinated.

In the heart of a small bustling town sits a small boutique.

"We went from being online on Facebook to opening up this boutique," said Elvie Salinas, a family member and assistant manager at Lynn's Boutique.

The boutique started out small by selling printed t-shirts on Facebook last June. Now, they have opened a store in downtown Falfurrias.

"It was hard to open during the pandemic," Salinas said.

The boutique opened in February in a small county that surely felt the effects of COVID-19.

But Salinas. a family member of owner Yadira Garza, says it was all worth it.

"We've been busy, we've been really blessed to have the support of the community," Salinas said. "And we are praying it gets better."

For many, it’s easy to hop in their car and head to the mall or a clothing store. But for Falfurrias residents, it's a hassle and that's why this boutique is a lifesaver for many of them.

“It's convenient and it helps a lot," said Falfurrias resident Marisa Chavera. "Because now, we don’t have the other retail stores open they just assume we don’t need clothes. We have to go out for town for clothes.”

The closest clothing stores to Falfurrias are in Corpus Christi and in the Rio Grande Valley.

Falfurrias had a Walmart, but it was shut down a couple of years ago. And their Bealls store closed recently.

As people are beginning to get vaccinated, more and more people are popping in to visit the new store.

“It makes you feel good, it makes me feel good, to see different faces even people from out of town," Salinas said.

She hopes to see the business boom as more people begin to venture out of their homes.

Lynn’s Boutique is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Lynn's Boutique is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.