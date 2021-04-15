'Lumpia House #2' opens its doors through ongoing pandemic

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — In these trying times, we’re committed to telling your stories which may include hope, inspiration, to even triumph. This is what many businesses here in the Coastal Bend are facing as the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic continues.

If you are looking or in the need of some Filipino cuisine, workers with Lumpia House can help you out. The original location can be found at 2124 Waldron Road in Flour Bluff. The family-owned business was able to open a second location on the Southside of Corpus Christi 7426 S. Staples St. #102 in the La Encantada Village.

“And she’s doing really well over there and so they decided to go ahead and open a second location on the Southside and she got a lot of request from a lot of customers to try and bring one on this side, so we did it,” said Lumpia House manager Michelle Vail.

Vail says her mother who’s the owner Elena worked very hard on the second store Lumpia House #2. This new location opened in February of 2020 where three weeks later the COVD-19 pandemic took its toll.

The family says it was a challenge to get the word out about the new location.

“So it did affect a little bit as far as I guess being as busy like we wanted too but we just fought through it kept going and now it’s getting better,” said Vail.

The team says throughout it all, they were still here for the community ready and open for business.

Staff also says in the meantime, face masks along with social distancing will still be required because the team wants to continue to protect their workers and their customers.

“All restaurant owners know it is hard it’s definitely a tough business to run but it is amazing to know that people enjoy our food people enjoy just coming here we have a lot of people that love the atmosphere and just the people its self,” said Vail.