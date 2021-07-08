Gregory burger joint is serving up meals with a side of sass

GREGORY, Texas — Mike and Angela Arevalo opened Sarcastic Susie’s about eight months ago; in the middle of the pandemic.

“It started off slow, but it gradually picked up, and we’re running steading, staying above water, trying our best to get by,” Angela Arevalo said.

However, the Gregory burger joint has exclusively outdoor seating, which helped the business operate during the pandemic. Customers would place their orders at the walk-up window, and could either eat outside, or take their food home.

The business is named after Mike’s mother, Susie.

“She’s the sarcastic one, she’s the mother-in-law,” Angela laughed. We have fun with our customers, give them a little sarcasm, little attitude here and there, and it’s fun, we enjoy it.”

The two joke around most with regulars, most of whom live in town, and want their business to be a spot local people want to come to, to get good food and have a good time.

“We don’t just have traditional burgers, we have different types of burgers, we have spicy burgers, we have a Hawaiian burger," Angela said. "It’s all made in house, it’s all freshly made and cooked here."

As restrictions lift from the pandemic, business has started picking up. But Angela hopes more and more customers will come to Sarcastic Susie’s.

“This is where we live, this is where he’s been for many years,” she said. “We’re trying to keep it going strong, and we’re just taking it one moment at a time.”

Sarcastic Susie’s is located at 300 US-181 in Gregory, and is open Tuesday to Friday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., and on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The venue often has live bands performing outside on Saturday.