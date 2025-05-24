Your holiday weekend is setting up to be warm, humid, and windy...but no rain.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Your outdoor plans will need to be balanced with hydration and some air conditioning this long weekend, with heat indices each afternoon in the triple digits.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Heat indices may not reach Advisory criteria, but will be hazardous if not respected
- Rainfall is expected to be negligible until midweek
- The jury is still out on conditions for the Beach-to-Bay marathon next Saturday
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today:
Mostly sunny, windy, warm, and humid
Temperature:
High in the lower 90s; heat index near 103 degrees
Winds:
South southeast 15 to 28 mph
Tonight:
Mostly cloudy, windy, and humid
Temperature:
Low in the upper 70s
Winds:
Southeast 15 to 29 mph
Sunday:
Mostly sunny, windy, warm, and humid; heat index near 101 degrees
Temperature:
High in the lower 90s
Winds:
South southeast 16 to 31 mph
With southeast wind at 15 to 20 knots, expect choppy bays and 3 to 5 foot seas. Beach water temperature is 86 degrees.