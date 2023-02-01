Winter Weather Advisory/Freeze Warning Live Oak, Bee and Goliad Counties through 9 am today; Cloudy/Cold Today

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Arctic air is being overrun by deep layered moisture to creating a cold and wet regime that will persist through tonight. Freezing precipitation touches the Northwestern Coastal Bend, and wind chills are in the 20s. A Winter Weather Advisory and a Freeze Warning remain in effect for Live Oak, Bee and Goliad Counties through 9 am today. Actual precipitation totals will be less than 1/10 of an inch, but it takes only a trace of freezing drizzle or freezing rain to create an extreme hazard. Caution is advised early today in the areas impacted by freezing precipitation, especially while traversing exposed overpasses, bridges and walkways. Highs today will reach in the upper 30s to lower 40s, and temperatures will remain in the 30s (but above freezing) tonight. The upper-level disturbance lifting the moisture to create the precipitation will move east of the area by Thursday afternoon, ending the rain threat and clearing skies. Moderating temperatures will prevail under fair skies through the weekend and into early next week. In fact, afternoon readings will reach the 50s to lower 60s Thursday, with 60s and 70s thereafter. Minimum temperatures will stay above freezing tonight, then moderate to the 40s and 50s Friday into next week. A north wind will gust to near 20 miles an hour today through Friday.

