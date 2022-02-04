Winter Weather Advisories cancelled; staying bitterly cold

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The National Weather Service has cancelled the Winter Weather Advisory for all of the Coastal Bend this morning. The opportunity for some frozen precipitation is moving out and we’re just left with bitterly cold temperatures over the region with temperatures mainly in the 20s and low 30s with wind chill values in the teens for many.

As high pressure begins to settle into the state today, we’ll see gradual clearing take place as the day progresses and that will allow some sunshine to return. Temperatures will stay very cold through as we struggle to get out of the upper 30s to lower 40s.

A Freeze Warning remains in place until noon today, but that is likely to be re-issued later today for freezing temperatures expected tonight and into Saturday morning. A Wind Chill Warning also remains in effect, but that is also likely to be reissued for tomorrow morning.

The clearing skies will last through tonight and winds will finally relax, and tomorrow morning looks to be the coldest morning with temperatures all dropping into the low 20s with a hard freeze. Hopefully you have already all the precautions in place to keep you and your family warm, taken precautions to keep your pets safe and warm, covered pipes and also sensitive vegetation.

Hypothermia is still going to be a real threat if you plan on being outdoors or working outdoors for a prolonged period of time. Big coats, gloves, hats, earmuffs are all necessary items to keep warm. If you experience dizziness, sleepiness, slurred speech or confusion, seek medical attention immediately and try to move to a warm place as soon as possible.

We’ll have sunny skies on Saturday with highs in the upper 40s and the clouds will return on Sunday ahead of a light freeze Sunday morning. In the afternoon though, highs will push the low 60s. Milder, but still below seasonal average.

Temperatures will continue to get milder as we progress into next week and by Wednesday and Thursday the highs will push 70. Should also point out that we have the opportunity for a few showers on Monday as we get a small push of moisture from the Gulf. Otherwise, rain chances will be minimal.

Today: AM glaze of ice on roads possible, drive with care; staying bitterly cold with dangerous wind chill values; gradual clearing and some afternoon sunshine…High: 42…Wind: NNW 15-25 MPH & gusting.

Tonight: Clearing skies, lighter winds and very cold temperatures with a Hard Freeze Watch posted…Low: 25…Wind: NE 6-12 MPH.

Saturday: Lots of sunshine, but still cold…High: 48…Wind: NNE 5-10 MPH.

Sunday: Clouds return quickly, inland light AM freeze inland; milder…High: 59…Wind: NE 10-15 MPH.

Monday: A few showers possible as moisture increases off the Gulf and a surge of cool high pressure reinforces South Texas…High: 57…Wind: N 10-20 MPH.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy skies, light winds and temperatures getting milder…High: 62…Wind: ENE 5-10 MPH.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and near seasonal…High: 68…Wind: ESE 5-10 MPH.

Have a great day and please stay safe and warm!