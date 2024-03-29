Windy with warm afternoons and mild nights...but maybe a few showers early Tuesday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Strong south southeast winds will gust over 30 mph through early next week ahead of a Tuesday morning cold front, followed by a strong north wind bringing enhanced fire danger. A few showers may appear with the front, with cool nights and mild days for the rest of next week.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Mostly sunny but quite windy through the weekend, with wind gusting over 30 mph

Cold front arrives Tuesday morning; maybe a few showers with the front

Cooler and drier the rest of the week

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight:

Partly cloudy, windy and mild

Temperature:

Low in the middle 60s

Winds:

South southeast wind 24 to 36 mph

Saturday:

Mostly sunny, windy and warm

Temperature:

High in the lower 80s

Winds:

South southeast wind 18 to 31 mph

Easter Sunday:

Mostly sunny, windy and warm

Temperature:

High in the middle 80s

Winds:

South southeast 18 to 30 mph

The major weather story for the upcoming holiday weekend will be strong winds, so prepare your outdoor activities accordingly.