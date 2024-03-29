Watch Now
Windy with warm afternoons and mild nights...but maybe a few showers early Tuesday

Sunny weather expected on Tuesday
KRIS file photo.
Sunny and windy through the early next week.
Posted at 2:41 PM, Mar 29, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-29 16:14:32-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Strong south southeast winds will gust over 30 mph through early next week ahead of a Tuesday morning cold front, followed by a strong north wind bringing enhanced fire danger. A few showers may appear with the front, with cool nights and mild days for the rest of next week.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Mostly sunny but quite windy through the weekend, with wind gusting over 30 mph
  • Cold front arrives Tuesday morning; maybe a few showers with the front
  • Cooler and drier the rest of the week

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight:
Partly cloudy, windy and mild
Temperature:
Low in the middle 60s
Winds:
South southeast wind 24 to 36 mph

Saturday:
Mostly sunny, windy and warm
Temperature:
High in the lower 80s
Winds:
South southeast wind 18 to 31 mph

Easter Sunday:
Mostly sunny, windy and warm
Temperature:
High in the middle 80s
Winds:
South southeast 18 to 30 mph

The major weather story for the upcoming holiday weekend will be strong winds, so prepare your outdoor activities accordingly.

