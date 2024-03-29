Windy with warm afternoons and mild nights...but maybe a few showers early Tuesday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Strong south southeast winds will gust over 30 mph through early next week ahead of a Tuesday morning cold front, followed by a strong north wind bringing enhanced fire danger. A few showers may appear with the front, with cool nights and mild days for the rest of next week.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Mostly sunny but quite windy through the weekend, with wind gusting over 30 mph
- Cold front arrives Tuesday morning; maybe a few showers with the front
- Cooler and drier the rest of the week
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight:
Partly cloudy, windy and mild
Temperature:
Low in the middle 60s
Winds:
South southeast wind 24 to 36 mph
Saturday:
Mostly sunny, windy and warm
Temperature:
High in the lower 80s
Winds:
South southeast wind 18 to 31 mph
Easter Sunday:
Mostly sunny, windy and warm
Temperature:
High in the middle 80s
Winds:
South southeast 18 to 30 mph
The major weather story for the upcoming holiday weekend will be strong winds, so prepare your outdoor activities accordingly.