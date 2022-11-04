Windy, warm and very humid this afternoon and evening; thunderstorm chances overnight for the Coastal Bend

A powerful upper-air storm system moving into the Southern Plains is pushing a cold front across the Lone Star State this afternoon, prompting a significant risk of severe storms this evening and overnight. The bulk of the risk will be well to the north of the Coastal Bend, but a slight risk of severe storms extends as far south as Corpus Christi between 1100 pm and 3 am Saturday morning. Thereafter, much drier and more stable conditions will prevail through Saturday and Saturday night. Humidity returns Sunday, and isolated showers are expected Monday and Tuesday. Fair skies will prevail for the middle of next week. Expect highs generally in the 80s, except middle 70s on Saturday. Lows will be in the 70s, except 60s Saturday morning. Tropical Depression Lisa continues to meander in the Bay of Campeche, and poses no threat to South Texas.