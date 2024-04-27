Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Windy, warm and humid weekend in store, watch for high rip current risks, heat

thumbnail_IMG_4203.jpg
Michelle Walters
Gorgeous scene at Mud Bridge in Flour Bluff
thumbnail_IMG_4203.jpg
Posted at 6:12 AM, Apr 27, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-27 07:12:20-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Strong onshore flow will bring high levels of humidity, warm temperatures and rough seas, along with dangerous rip currents and excessive heat, this weekend. Isolated storms appear late Sunday.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Windy, warm and humid this weekend, with heat indices 95 to 104 and winds gusting to 45 mph.
  • Isolated thunderstorms return late Sunday
  • Addition showers and storms Monday night and Tuesday, then again Thursday night and Friday

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today :
Partly cloudy, warm and very windy.
Temperature:
High in the upper 80s with heat indices 95-104 degrees
Winds:
South southeast 23 to 45 mph

Tonight:
Mostly cloudy, windy and humid
Temperature:
Low in the middle 70s
Winds:
South southeast 18 to 30 mph

Sunday:
Partly cloudy and windy with isolated showers and thunderstorms
Temperature:
High in the middle 80s
Winds:
South southeast 18 to 32 mph

Major weather threats this weekend include high heat indices and dangerous rip currents, but also be aware of strong winds that could affect high profile vehicles.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Hurricane Center

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:07 PM, Jun 20, 2019