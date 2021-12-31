Windy, warm and humid tonight and Saturday...much colder Sunday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A dramatic transition from record heat Saturday to bitter cold Sunday will culminate with near freezing conditions to begin the work week upcoming for the Coastal Bend.

A strong mass of Arctic air will sweep out of the Central Plains early Sunday to bring Gale force wind and plunging temperatures. Southerly winds gusting to 30 mph tonight and early Saturday have prompted Small Craft Advisories for inland bays, waterways and coastal waters, and Gales are likely behind an early morning cold front Sunday.

Isolated showers are anticipated with the front in the pre-dawn hours Sunday, but the main factors of the front will be strong northerly wind and falling temperatures. Expect winds gusting over 40 mph Sunday and temperatures to struggle to surpass 50 degrees during the day. Near freezing conditions are likely early Monday.

Temperatures will moderate through midweek as the Arctic high pressure weakens and moves into the Mississippi Valley, but another mass of Arctic air will drop out of Canada and invade the State later in the coming week. That cold front is anticipated midday Thursday, and may bring scattered showers and much colder air Thursday night into Friday.

Highs next week will range from the 50s Sunday and Monday to the 70s Tuesday through Thursday before plummeting into the lower 50s on Friday. Lows near freezing early Monday will moderate to the 40s and 50s, and 60s by midweek before diving into the 30s Friday morning.

