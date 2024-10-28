Windy start to the last week of October

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Monday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Winds will pick up tomorrow to 20-25 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. A cold front that will not reach us in South Texas and moisture thanks to southeast winds will allow for enough instability for rain to return to the forecast. Rain chances will increase through the week so we could have a wet Halloween.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly clear with some passing clouds

Temperature: Low 74ºF

Winds: SE 10-15 mph

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy

Temperature: High 87ºF

Winds: SE 15-25 mph, gusts to 30 mph

Tuesday night: Mostly cloud

Temperature: Low 75ºF

Winds: SE 15-25 mph, gusts to 30 mph

