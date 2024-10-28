Windy start to the last week of October

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Monday!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
Winds will pick up tomorrow to 20-25 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. A cold front that will not reach us in South Texas and moisture thanks to southeast winds will allow for enough instability for rain to return to the forecast. Rain chances will increase through the week so we could have a wet Halloween.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight: Mostly clear with some passing clouds
Temperature: Low 74ºF
Winds: SE 10-15 mph
Tomorrow: Partly cloudy
Temperature: High 87ºF
Winds: SE 15-25 mph, gusts to 30 mph
Tuesday night: Mostly cloud
Temperature: Low 75ºF
Winds: SE 15-25 mph, gusts to 30 mph
Have a great evening!