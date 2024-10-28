Watch Now
Windy start to the last week of October

Increasing rain chances around Halloween
Julia Kwedi's Monday 10-28-24 4pm forecat
CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Monday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Winds will pick up tomorrow to 20-25 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. A cold front that will not reach us in South Texas and moisture thanks to southeast winds will allow for enough instability for rain to return to the forecast. Rain chances will increase through the week so we could have a wet Halloween.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly clear with some passing clouds
Temperature: Low 74ºF
Winds: SE 10-15 mph

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy
Temperature: High 87ºF
Winds: SE 15-25 mph, gusts to 30 mph

Tuesday night: Mostly cloud
Temperature: Low 75ºF
Winds: SE 15-25 mph, gusts to 30 mph

Have a great evening!

