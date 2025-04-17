Windy & muggy with showers on the way for Easter weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Thursday
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- A Wind Advisory will be in effect from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Increased fire danger for inland neighborhoods
Strong and gusty winds will continue tomorrow, along with our muggy conditions. Tomorrow our skies will remain cloudy with pockets of sunshine here and there. Another wind advisory may be necessary. Temperatures will once again be on the warmer side thanks to all the humidity.
Rain chances are looking more certain Easter Sunday and beyond into early next week.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight: Fewer cloudy, very windy
Temperature: Low 72ºF
Winds: SSE 15-25 mph, gusts to 35 mph
Fri-YAY: Sun/cloud mix and still very windy
Temperature: High 87ºF
Winds: SSE 20-30 mph, gusts to 45 mph
Friday night: Mostly cloudy and breezy
Temperature: Low 70ºF
Winds: SE 15-50 mph, gusts 35 mph
Have a good evening!