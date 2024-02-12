Watch Now
Windy, cool and dry today ahead of a chilly night, with rain for the weekend

Dry with cool nights and warm days for weekend
Dale Nelson
Clear skies with another cold night ahead, but rain expected this weekend.
Posted at 3:17 PM, Feb 12, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-12 16:26:34-05

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — A dome of cool, dry high pressure will move slowly east through midweek ahead of a disturbance that promises significant rainfall Thursday through Saturday.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Clear skies, light wind and low humidity will mean another cold morning Tuesday
  • Southeasterly flow begins to return clouds and humidity by Wednesday
  • Rain showers appear by late Thursday and become widespread Friday

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight:
Clear and cold
Temperature:
Low in the middle 40s
Winds:
Light and variable

Tuesday:
Sunny and mild
Temperature:
High in the upper 60s
Winds:
East southeast 8 to 14 mph

Wednesday:
Mostly cloudy, breezy and warmer
Temperature:
High in the lower 70s
Winds:
East southeast wind 12 to 23 mph

Enjoy the mild days and cool nights through midweek, but prepared for significant rains of 1 to 2 inches Thursday through Saturday.

