Windy and warm with a chance of thunderstorms Friday night and early Saturday

Severe Storm Potential Friday
Dale Nelson
Scattered thunderstorms, some possibly severe, Friday night early Saturday
Posted at 3:19 PM, Feb 01, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-01 16:27:30-05

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Clear and mild tonight, then a sunny and windy Friday. Scattered storms Friday night and Saturday.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Overnight storms Friday may be marginally severe, with possible large hail
  • Most storms over northern Coastal Bend
  • Windy with elevated fire danger Sunday and Monday

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight:
Mostly clear
Temperature:
Low in the lower 60s
Winds:
Southeast 8 to 12 mph

Friday:
Mostly sunny and windy
Temperature:
High in the middle 70s
Winds:
South southeast 15 to 25 mph

Friday Night:
Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms
Temperature:
Low ihe lower 60s
Winds:
South southeast 15 to 23 mph

Heaviest rainfall will be over northern Coastal Bend with up to an inch of rain expected.

