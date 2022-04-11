Winds stay on the gusty side, chances of rain in the forecast

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — We are starting off the day with more wind in the area and also a few light to moderate showers in the region with a minor disturbance moving through. Some of the roadways may be damp, so use caution on the early morning commute.

Not everyone will see some of the raindrops and most of the activity will move out of the area completely by later this morning. We’ll be left with mainly cloudy skies, lots of wind and humidity and muggy temperatures. Inland areas will see more in the way of sunshine and those locations will max out in the low to middle 90s.

But the stubborn southeasterly winds, which maxed out yesterday at Corpus Christi International Airport at 56 MPH, will continue to deliver gusty winds today. Not quite as strong as yesterday, but still gusts will be well over 35 MPH.

Another weak disturbance and storm system to our north will bring an opportunity for some isolated showers and thunderstorms for tomorrow. We’ll watch for some development to our west tomorrow afternoon and see that activity migrate to the coastline. Some of the activity could be strong to severe and we’ll be watching the potential for that. By 10PM, most of the activity will either die off or move offshore. Not everyone will participate, but it’ll be nice to see some parts of the area get some rainfall.

Wednesday, we’ll have more sunshine and temperatures will be hot in the 90s for many locations.

We’ll see a weak front swing to our north and give us an east-northeasterly wind on Thursday morning and that will bring temperatures down to near seasonal levels on the low 80s on Thursday afternoon.

Going into the weekend, the winds will stay elevated around 15-30 MPH with a good mix of clouds and sunshine with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.

Outside of a stray shower on Friday, many of us will continue to stay dry and see drought conditions continue. Each day will bring elevated to high fire danger, so citizens are urged to use caution when dealing with outdoor sparks and flames.

Today: Mainly cloudy, some AM sprinkles/showers; PM mainly cloudy, muggy and warm with small craft advisories and high rip currents along the coast…High: 86…Wind: SSE 15-25 MPH & stronger gusts.

Tonight: Cloudy, muggy and windy…Low: 71…Wind: SSE 15-25 MPH.

Tuesday: Mainly cloudy, warm and windy with some afternoon isolated showers and storms moving west to east…High: 87…Wind: SSE 15-25 MPH & gusting.

Wednesday: More sunshine, very hot and windy with high fire danger…High: 93…Wind: SSE 15-25 MPH.

Thursday: Partly cloudy, windy and seasonal temperatures...High: 83...Wind: ENE 15-25 MPH & gusting.

Friday: Clouds return and temperatures get warmer as winds stay on the gusty side; a passing stray shower...High: 86...Wind: SE 15-25 MPH & gusting.

Easter Holiday Weekend: Partly to mainly cloudy with highs near 90; staying windy.

