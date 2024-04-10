Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Wind and dry with fire weather warnings today, breezy and cool tonight

Sunny weather expected on Tuesday
KRIS file photo.
Windy and dry today and tonight, fair and mild Wednesday
Sunny weather expected on Tuesday
Posted at 2:55 PM, Apr 10, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-10 16:32:09-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Dry high pressure swept into the Coastal Bend following overnight storms, prompting fire weather warnings and small craft advisories. No rainfall is expected through the middle of next week.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • 2 to 3 bullet points

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight:
Clear, windy and cooler
Temperature:
Low in the middle 50s
Winds:
Northwest 18 to 34 mph

Thursday:
Fair and warm
Temperature:
High in the middle 80s
Winds:
Northwest 5 to 10 mph

Friday:
Sunny, windy and warm
Temperature:
High in the lower 80s
Winds:
Southeast 17 to 26 mph

Dry air will linger across the region through Thursday, but return moisture begins to enter the area Friday with strong southeasterly flow increasing humidity through the weekend. Only a stray shower or two can be expected Monday and Tuesday.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Hurricane Center

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:07 PM, Jun 20, 2019