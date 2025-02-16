Wildly variable temperatures, winds, humidity and rain chances for this week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Colder air swept into the Coastal Bend early today, bringing sunny skies but wind chills in the 30s and 40s. The chilly air will linger through early Monday, then after a brief warm-up much colder air arrives Tuesday night.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Seasonably cool temperatures today and Monday, followed by briefly warmer conditions Tuesday

Arctic air arrives once more Tuesday night and lingers through the end of the work week

Low-end rain chances Tuesday expected along the front, then much better rain chances late Friday and Saturday

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today:

Sunny, windy and cool

Temperature:

High in the lower 60s

Winds:

North 18 to 30 mph

Tonight:

Mostly clear, breezy and cold

Temperature:

Low in the lower 40s

Winds:

North northeast 10 to 20 mph

President's Day:

Mostly sunny, breezy and mild

Temperature:

High near 70

Winds:

North northeast 11 to 22 mph, becoming east southeast late afternoon

Might be a good time to check your furnace and stock up on firewood...and be ready to protect your plants from a freeze Thursday morning.