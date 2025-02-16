Wildly variable temperatures, winds, humidity and rain chances for this week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Colder air swept into the Coastal Bend early today, bringing sunny skies but wind chills in the 30s and 40s. The chilly air will linger through early Monday, then after a brief warm-up much colder air arrives Tuesday night.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Seasonably cool temperatures today and Monday, followed by briefly warmer conditions Tuesday
- Arctic air arrives once more Tuesday night and lingers through the end of the work week
- Low-end rain chances Tuesday expected along the front, then much better rain chances late Friday and Saturday
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today:
Sunny, windy and cool
Temperature:
High in the lower 60s
Winds:
North 18 to 30 mph
Tonight:
Mostly clear, breezy and cold
Temperature:
Low in the lower 40s
Winds:
North northeast 10 to 20 mph
President's Day:
Mostly sunny, breezy and mild
Temperature:
High near 70
Winds:
North northeast 11 to 22 mph, becoming east southeast late afternoon
Might be a good time to check your furnace and stock up on firewood...and be ready to protect your plants from a freeze Thursday morning.