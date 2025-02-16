Watch Now
KRIS 6 Weather

Actions

Wildly variable temperatures, winds, humidity and rain chances for this week

A series of high energy disturbances will drive a cold front, a warm front, an Arctic airmass and rain chances...in that order...over the coming seven days.
SCRIPPS - GFS Long Range Rainfall FT.png
KRIS6
One global model does not a consensus make, but we can be hopeful about rain chances next Saturday.
SCRIPPS - GFS Long Range Rainfall FT.png
Posted

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Colder air swept into the Coastal Bend early today, bringing sunny skies but wind chills in the 30s and 40s. The chilly air will linger through early Monday, then after a brief warm-up much colder air arrives Tuesday night.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Seasonably cool temperatures today and Monday, followed by briefly warmer conditions Tuesday
  • Arctic air arrives once more Tuesday night and lingers through the end of the work week
  • Low-end rain chances Tuesday expected along the front, then much better rain chances late Friday and Saturday

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today:
Sunny, windy and cool
Temperature:
High in the lower 60s
Winds:
North 18 to 30 mph

Tonight:
Mostly clear, breezy and cold
Temperature:
Low in the lower 40s
Winds:
North northeast 10 to 20 mph

President's Day:
Mostly sunny, breezy and mild
Temperature:
High near 70
Winds:
North northeast 11 to 22 mph, becoming east southeast late afternoon

Might be a good time to check your furnace and stock up on firewood...and be ready to protect your plants from a freeze Thursday morning.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.