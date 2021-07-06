Widespread to numerous tropical downpours all week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — This week will be all about widespread to numerous tropical downpours in the South Texas area. Hopefully you haven’t put away the umbrellas because they will definitely be handy.

Some locations this morning have already picked up over an inch of rainfall, especially for some areas near the coastline.

We will have an abundant amount of tropical moisture in place for much of the week as an upper-level disturbance tracks over the region very slowly. As it does so, we’ll see on and off pockets of heavy showers and thunderstorms move through the region dropping heavy amounts of rain.

3-6-inch accumulated rainfall totals will be possible through the end of the week. However, there will be some isolated locations that pick up even more around 8+ inches.

The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has issued a Flash Flood Watch for nearly the entire Coastal Bend from 7AM this morning to 7AM Wednesday morning; excluding Duval, Jim Hogg, Brooks and Kenedy counties. This may be extended, or replaced entirely with Flash Flood Warnings. Stay with KRIS6 for all the latest on watches and warnings.

Rainfall will taper off some over the weekend, but we’ll still see some isolated to scattered showers and storms in the region.

Our high temperatures will also be kept down, mainly in the 80s, for much of the week.

Today: Numerous/widespread tropical showers and storms, some heavy, Flash Flood Watch in effect. High: 84…Wind: SE 10-15 MPH.

Tonight: Another round of showers and storms developing, some with locally heavy rain…Low: 73…Wind: ESE 5-10 MPH.

Wednesday: Numerous/widespread tropical showers and storms, some heavy…High: 82…Wind: ESE 6-12 MPH.

Thursday: Numerous/widespread tropical showers and storms, some heavy…High: 83…Wind: ESE 10-15 MPH.

Friday: Another round of widespread tropical shower and storms, some heavy…High: 84…Wind: SE 10-15 MPH.

Saturday: Less rainfall, but still scattered showers and storms in the area…High: 86…Wind: SE 10-15 MPH.

Sunday: Mainly cloudy and warmer with only isolated showers and storms in the area…High: 89…Wind: SE 10-15 MPH.

Be safe this week everyone and remember…TURN AROUND DON’T DROWN. The public is encourage not to drive through flooded streets & not pass barricades that may be put in place for safety.