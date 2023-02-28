Widespread low clouds & fog blanket Coastal Bend early today; gradual clearing, breezy and warm by afternoon.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Abundant moisture and light winds allowed for dense fog this morning, but skies will clear later today. Expect strong onshore flow this afternoon through Thursday. A strong cold front Thursday night will be followed by cool, dry air and strong northerly winds. Afternoon temperatures today through Thursday will be well above normal, with readings in the middle 80s to lower 90s. The mercury will top the century mark inland Wednesday and Thursday ahead of the cold front. Bend the front, relative humidity will plunge to less than 20 percent, prompting critical fire danger late Thursday night and Friday when combined with strong northerly winds and very dry vegetation. Only a few rain showers can be expected along the cold front as it crosses the northern Coastal Bend. Friday through the weekend returns temperatures to near normal for this time of year, meaning highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s. A warming trend will be underway to begin next work week, allowing afternoon temperatures to soar into the 80s on strong onshore winds.

