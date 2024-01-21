Widespread heavy showers beginning tomorrow

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good evening! Today we had some cooler conditions across the Coastal Bend but, changes are on the way as rain return beginning tomorrow.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Marginal risk for Excessive rainfall tomorrow

Heavy periods of rain during late morning and afternoon hours

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Cloudy with showers possible after midnight

Temperature: 45

Winds: NE at 10 - 20 MPH

Tomorrow: Mostly cloud with showers and heavy periods of rain through the day

Temperature: 62

Winds: E at 15 - 25 MPH

Monday: Shower and thunderstorms possible in the morning and parts of the afternoon

Temperature: 69

Winds: S 15 - 25 MPH

Have a good night!