Widespread heavy showers beginning tomorrow

We're in for a soggy end to the weekend
Cloudy, warm and windy with increasing rain chances tonight and Thursday.
Posted at 10:31 PM, Jan 20, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-20 23:31:23-05

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good evening! Today we had some cooler conditions across the Coastal Bend but, changes are on the way as rain return beginning tomorrow.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Marginal risk for Excessive rainfall tomorrow
  • Heavy periods of rain during late morning and afternoon hours

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Cloudy with showers possible after midnight
Temperature: 45
Winds: NE at 10 - 20 MPH

Tomorrow: Mostly cloud with showers and heavy periods of rain through the day
Temperature: 62
Winds: E at 15 - 25 MPH

Monday: Shower and thunderstorms possible in the morning and parts of the afternoon
Temperature: 69
Winds: S 15 - 25 MPH

Have a good night!

