Widespread heavy showers beginning tomorrow

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good evening! Today we had some cooler conditions across the Coastal Bend but, changes are on the way as rain return beginning tomorrow.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Marginal risk for Excessive rainfall tomorrow
- Heavy periods of rain during late morning and afternoon hours
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight: Cloudy with showers possible after midnight
Temperature: 45
Winds: NE at 10 - 20 MPH
Tomorrow: Mostly cloud with showers and heavy periods of rain through the day
Temperature: 62
Winds: E at 15 - 25 MPH
Monday: Shower and thunderstorms possible in the morning and parts of the afternoon
Temperature: 69
Winds: S 15 - 25 MPH
Have a good night!