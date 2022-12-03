Widespread dense morning fog gives way to cloudy, warm afternoon. Cooler, drier air overruns region tonight.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A weak cold front was preceded today by warm, humid and cloudy conditions. The cooler, drier air will prevent fog tonight, but Gulf moisture returns late Sunday. A warm, humid week lies ahead. The abundant Gulf moisture brought widespread dense fog overnight, but that will not be the case tonight with lower humidity. Expect a mostly cloudy but cooler Sunday, then the onshore flow late Sunday returns sea fog to the area. In fact, afternoon temperatures during the work week will linger in the middle 70s to lower 80s. Overnight readings will remain in the 60s. It will be breezy Monday through Wednesday, with onshore wind gusting near 30 mph. Isolated to scattered showers will dot the region Wednesday through Friday. Periods of coastal fog should be expected overnight Sunday through Friday. Rainfall totals will be modest, at generally less than 1/10 of an inch.

