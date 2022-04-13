While humidity lingered along the coast, dry, hot air surged across inland Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Dry air surged into the Coastal plains this afternoon, sending temperatures deep into the 90s. A cold front overnight will lower temperatures to near normal through the weekend, but increase fire danger on Thursday. Expect isolated showers Friday and again Sunday night. The air will briefly dry out for your Thursday, but Gulf humidity will predominate Friday through the middle of next week. Upper level instability will bring isolated showers and storms Friday and again Sunday night, but rainfall totals will be modest. Expect highs in the 80s and lows from the upper 60s to lower 70s.

