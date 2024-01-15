While freezing precipitation tapers off tonight, Arctic cold will persist through early Wednesday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Arctic high pressure now over the Central Plains will sink into South Texas by early Wednesday, bringing the coldest air so far this winter. After a midweek warm-up, another cold front arrives early Friday to send temperatures into the 30s by Saturday morning. Rain chances return early next week.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Freezing drizzle and freezing rain taper off tonight, but elevated road surfaces, bridges, overpasses and walkways may remain treacherous

Wind chill values will remain in the teens overnight and drop into the single digits early Tuesday

Freezing temperatures return early Wednesday, but warmer conditions arrive by Wednesday afternoon

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight:

Cloudy and windy with lingering areas of light freezing drizzle or freezing rain.

Temperature: Overnight temperatures dropping into the middle 20s, with wind chill values dropping from the teens to single digits by daybreak.

Winds: North 16 to 30 mph

Tomorrow:

Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. Still windy.

Temperature: High in the upper 30s

Winds: North 18 to 32 mph.

Wednesday:

Mostly cloudy with moderating temperatures

Temperature: High in the middle 50s

Winds: Northeast 4 to 8 mph.

KRIS 6 News

KRIS 6 News

Remember to protect your pets, your plants, your pipes and the folks who cannot fend for themselves.