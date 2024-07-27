Wet weekend ahead, followed by clearing, warmer but dusty skies next week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — A persistent upper-level disturbance along the Texas coast will move slowly west over the next 48 hours, with rain chances ending late Sunday followed by fair and warmer but dusty conditions through the work week.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Rain and a few thunderstorms will continue to pelt the Coastal Bend this weekend

Heaviest rainfall will be along the coastal areas, with up to 4 inches in places

Upper ridge moves over the region to bring drier and warmer conditions

Sarahan dust moves into South Texas during the work week

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today:

Mostly cloudy with rain shoiwers and a few thunderstorms likely

Temperature:

High in the middle 80s

Winds:

Southeast wind 8 to 12 mph

Tonight:

Mostly cloudy with rain showers and thunderstorms resuming before daybreak

Temperature:

Low in the upper 70s

Winds:

Light and variable wind

Sunday:

Mostly cloudy and breezy with rain showers and a few thunderstorms likely

Temperature:

High near 90

Winds:

South southeast wind 13 to 22 mph

With ground saturated, heavy rain will quickly result in ponding, flooded low water crossings and rising streams. Be careful out there this weekend.