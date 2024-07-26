Watch Now
Wet weekend ahead

Weather Watcher - Coni Perez
CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Friday! It's the end of the work week but the rain will continue through the weekend.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Cloudy tonight with showers resuming late
  • Rainy weekend
  • Dry conditions and heat return next week
SCRIPPS - Excessive Rainfall Outlook - Days 1-3.png

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and overnight showers
Temperature: Low 75ºF
Winds: SSE 5-10 mph

Tomorrow: Cloudy and rainy with periods of heavy showers
Temperature: High 86ºF
Winds: ESE 5-10 mph

Saturday night: Late and overnight
Temperature:
Winds: SE 5-10 mph

Have a good evening and great weekend!

