Wet weekend ahead

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Friday! It's the end of the work week but the rain will continue through the weekend.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Cloudy tonight with showers resuming late
- Rainy weekend
- Dry conditions and heat return next week
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight: Mostly cloudy and overnight showers
Temperature: Low 75ºF
Winds: SSE 5-10 mph
Tomorrow: Cloudy and rainy with periods of heavy showers
Temperature: High 86ºF
Winds: ESE 5-10 mph
Saturday night: Late and overnight
Temperature:
Winds: SE 5-10 mph
Have a good evening and great weekend!