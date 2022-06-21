Welcome to the official first day of Summer

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Well, the sun will be at its highest point in the sky today and today will also be the longest day of the year with 13:54 hours of sunlight. Welcome to the Summer Solstice!

This officially began/started at 4:13 this morning.

So even though it’s been feeling like summer for a couple of months now; it’s facts now. We are truly heading into the “dog days of summer” with still plenty of heat in store today and for the remainder of the week and weekend.

The good news, we haven’t officially reached 100 degrees officially, yet, at Corpus Christi International. Though, many of our inland communities have been reaching 100 on a daily basis. We’ve certainly been feeling the heat.

Upper-level high pressure remains close by and that is going to squash any meaningful opportunity for some rainfall for the next several days. However, a little pocket of moisture lingering in the Gulf could provide a stray opportunity for a passing shower, just like previous days, however it’s not a widespread rain chance. Many of us will remain steamy and hot.

We’re still tracking a plume of Saharan dust that is moving through the Caribbean and Gulf and that will arrive here tomorrow. This is also keeping tropical activity at bay and no tropical cyclone development is expected for the next 5-days.

Be sure to beat the heat as best you can and also check on family and friends to be sure they are finding ways to beat the heat as well. Also, don’t forget outdoor pets by making sure they have access to shade and cool water.

Today: Mainly sunny to partly cloudy skies with still plenty of heat and humidity, a few stray showers possible…High: 94…Wind: ESE 10-20 MPH…Heat Index: 100-107.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, warm and humid…Low: 75…Wind: SE 4-8 MPH.

Wednesday: Getting even hotter with lots of sunshine and blazing hot temperatures; Saharan dust returns…High: 96…Wind: SE 10-20 MPH…Heat Index: 102-109.

Thursday: Sunny, hazy and sweltering hot…High: 96…Wind: SE 10-20 MPH…Heat Index: 100-108.

Friday: Still very hazy with degraded air quality, very hot and sunny with increasing winds…High: 97…Wind: SE 15-25 MPH…Heat Index: 102-109.

Saturday: Lots of sunshine, haze moving out some; still very hot and muggy…High: 96…Wind: SE 15-25 MPH.

Sunday: Sunny skies, breezy and hot…High: 96…Wind: SE 15-20 MPH.

Have a great day and Happy Summer Solstice! Keep cool!