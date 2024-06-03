Welcome to June: Excessive heat and humidity this week, with modest rain chances tonight

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Hot, hazy and humid conditions will prevail all week long and through the upcoming weekend as upper-air high pressure builds across the Southern U.S. Minor rain chances tonight and Wednesday night will have little impact.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Excessive heat and humidity will demand attention this week
- Very windy onshore flow will cause high rip current risk through tomorrow
- Low-end rain chances tonight and Wednesday night will contribute little meaningful rainfall
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight:
Mostly cloudy, windy and humid with isolated showers, mainly in the Brush Country
Temperature:
Low in the lower 80s
Winds:
South southeast 16 to 30 mph
Tuesday:
Partly cloudy, windy and hot
Temperature:
High in the middle 90s with a heat index near 115 degrees
Winds:
South southeast 16 to 32 mph
Wednesday:
Mostly sunny, windy and hot
Temperature:
High in the middle 90s with a heat index near 115 degrees
Winds:
South southeast 15 to 28 mph
Humid nights and sweltering days will accompany a strong south southeasterly wind, dangerous rip currents and choppy bays. Little to no rainfall is expected.