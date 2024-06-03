Welcome to June: Excessive heat and humidity this week, with modest rain chances tonight

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Hot, hazy and humid conditions will prevail all week long and through the upcoming weekend as upper-air high pressure builds across the Southern U.S. Minor rain chances tonight and Wednesday night will have little impact.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Excessive heat and humidity will demand attention this week

Very windy onshore flow will cause high rip current risk through tomorrow

Low-end rain chances tonight and Wednesday night will contribute little meaningful rainfall

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight:

Mostly cloudy, windy and humid with isolated showers, mainly in the Brush Country

Temperature:

Low in the lower 80s

Winds:

South southeast 16 to 30 mph

Tuesday:

Partly cloudy, windy and hot

Temperature:

High in the middle 90s with a heat index near 115 degrees

Winds:

South southeast 16 to 32 mph

Wednesday:

Mostly sunny, windy and hot

Temperature:

High in the middle 90s with a heat index near 115 degrees

Winds:

South southeast 15 to 28 mph

Humid nights and sweltering days will accompany a strong south southeasterly wind, dangerous rip currents and choppy bays. Little to no rainfall is expected.