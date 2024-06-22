Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Weekend showers and thunderstorms will be followed by much more heat and humidity next week

SevenDayPcpn.PNG
NOAA/WPC
A weeks worth of rainfall in graphical format
SevenDayPcpn.PNG
Posted at 10:04 AM, Jun 22, 2024

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — We have only just begun our Atlantic tropical season, and already working on yet another disturbance in the Bay of Campeche. The system may be heavier rainfall again to the Coastal Bend by Sunday.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Winds will die down to breezy and become light overnight, but showers and thunderstorms will persist into early next week.
  • Upper-air high pressure moves back over South Texas to bring excessive heat and humidity Wednesday through Saturday.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today:
Partly cloudy, breezy and humidity with isolated showers, becoming scattered in the afternoon.
Temperature:
High in the lower 90s with a heat index near 105 degrees
Winds:
East 12 to 21 mph

Tonight:
Partly cloudy and humid with isolated showers
Temperature:
Low in the upper 70s
Winds:
East 10 to 20 mph, diminishing to 6 to 12 mph after midnight

Sunday:
Partly cloudy, warm and humid with numerous showers and thunderstorms.
Temperature:
High in the lower 90s with a heat index around 108 degrees
Winds:
East 12 to 22 mph

Be aware that ground is saturated and any additional significant rainfall will cause ponding and flooding in lowlying areas.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Hurricane Center

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:07 PM, Jun 20, 2019