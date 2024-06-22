Weekend showers and thunderstorms will be followed by much more heat and humidity next week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — We have only just begun our Atlantic tropical season, and already working on yet another disturbance in the Bay of Campeche. The system may be heavier rainfall again to the Coastal Bend by Sunday.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Winds will die down to breezy and become light overnight, but showers and thunderstorms will persist into early next week.
- Upper-air high pressure moves back over South Texas to bring excessive heat and humidity Wednesday through Saturday.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today:
Partly cloudy, breezy and humidity with isolated showers, becoming scattered in the afternoon.
Temperature:
High in the lower 90s with a heat index near 105 degrees
Winds:
East 12 to 21 mph
Tonight:
Partly cloudy and humid with isolated showers
Temperature:
Low in the upper 70s
Winds:
East 10 to 20 mph, diminishing to 6 to 12 mph after midnight
Sunday:
Partly cloudy, warm and humid with numerous showers and thunderstorms.
Temperature:
High in the lower 90s with a heat index around 108 degrees
Winds:
East 12 to 22 mph
Be aware that ground is saturated and any additional significant rainfall will cause ponding and flooding in lowlying areas.