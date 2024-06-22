Weekend showers and thunderstorms will be followed by much more heat and humidity next week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — We have only just begun our Atlantic tropical season, and already working on yet another disturbance in the Bay of Campeche. The system may be heavier rainfall again to the Coastal Bend by Sunday.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Winds will die down to breezy and become light overnight, but showers and thunderstorms will persist into early next week.

Upper-air high pressure moves back over South Texas to bring excessive heat and humidity Wednesday through Saturday.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today:

Partly cloudy, breezy and humidity with isolated showers, becoming scattered in the afternoon.

Temperature:

High in the lower 90s with a heat index near 105 degrees

Winds:

East 12 to 21 mph

Tonight:

Partly cloudy and humid with isolated showers

Temperature:

Low in the upper 70s

Winds:

East 10 to 20 mph, diminishing to 6 to 12 mph after midnight

Sunday:

Partly cloudy, warm and humid with numerous showers and thunderstorms.

Temperature:

High in the lower 90s with a heat index around 108 degrees

Winds:

East 12 to 22 mph

Be aware that ground is saturated and any additional significant rainfall will cause ponding and flooding in lowlying areas.