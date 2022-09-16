Weekend rain chances stick around but not widespread

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Scattered rainfall chances will return to South Texas today as tropical moisture moves back into South Texas.

Though the rainfall opportunity will not be likely or widespread for many, there will be a few spotty locations that could potentially pick up around an inch of rain through early next week. Those areas that will be favored for more rainfall will be along the coast.

For those who are inland, a quarter inch or less will be more likely.

Since we are not expecting rainfall all day long, any day moving into the weekend, hot temperatures and very muggy conditions will dominate. So, if you are expecting a washout of heavy rain, it is a good bet that you will be disappointed.

Afternoon high temperatures will reach the low to middle 90s for many, minus the coastline where temperatures will max out in the upper 80s to low 90s, along with heat index values around 100-103 degrees each afternoon.

Remember to stay hydrated if you will be working outdoors for prolonged periods of time. Don’t let the chance of rain deter you from utilizing heat safety tips to keep your body cool.

As we head into next week, we’ll hold on for the slight opportunity for some stray showers Monday and Tuesday, but upper-level high pressure will gain hold of our forecast and we’ll favor more sunshine and hotter temperatures.

Tropical Storm Fiona continues to chug westward and towards the Windward and Leeward Islands. Tropical Storm Watches and Warnings are posted for areas around Antigua, Barbuda, Puerto Rico and the US and British Virgin Islands. Rain amounts of 3-6 inches will be possible with the storm along with high storm surge and surf. Fiona is forecast to move more northward and out of the Gulf by early next week. We’ll continue to monitor.

Today: Tropical moisture increasing in South Texas resulting in isolated to scattered showers and storms in the area, some locally heavy; still partly cloudy, hot and humid…High: 92…Wind: ESE 10-15 MPH…Heat Index: 100-105.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, mild and muggy, few coastal showers possible…Low: 75…Wind: SE 3-6 MPH.

Saturday: Partly cloudy and hot with scattered showers and storms in the area; some will be heavy, but not everyone will participate…High: 92…Wind: ESE 10-20 MPH…Heat Index: 102-107.

Sunday: Partly cloudy, hot and muggy with scattered showers and storms still lingering in South Texas…High: 91…Wind: ESE 10-20 MPH…Heat Index: 100-105.

Monday: Less rain coverage, tapering it down to only isolated convection, partly to mainly sunny, hot and humid…High: 92…Wind: ESE 10-20 MPH…Heat Index: 102-107.

Tuesday: Mainly sunny skies, a passing stray shower, hot and muggy…High: 93…Wind: ESE 10-20 MPH…Heat Index: 100-105.

Wednesday: Mainly sunny skies, rain chances stay south, hot and humid…High: 94…Wind: ESE 10-20 MPH…Heat Index: 98-103.

Have a great day and weekend ahead. Be cautious on wet roads!