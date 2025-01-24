Weekend Forecast: Warm temperatures and shower activity

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Friday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Elevated Fire Danger until 9 PM

Warm and cloudy weekend

Shower activity to begin as early as Saturday night

Dry conditions along with steady winds shifting from a northerly to southerly flow has caused overall moderate fire danger across the area. Elevated Fire Danger is in effect in the Coastal Bend until 9 PM tonight.

This evening temperatures will drop into the upper 30s and low 40s. Thankfully our stint of freezing or near freezing temperatures are over.

Winds will decrease for tonight before returning to breezy tomorrow afternoon. Over the weekend temperatures will rise to the 70s from increasing moisture and this will also add more cloud cover to the mix. A cold front will push through Sunday offering a brief cool down to the 60s before we return to the 70s by Tuesday.

Shower activity will begin as early as Saturday night and continue through the majority of next week.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Increasing clouds, warmer

Temperature: Low 43ºF

Winds: ESE 5-10 mph

Saturday: Mostly cloudy and breezy

Temperature: High 70ºF

Winds: SSE 15-25 mph

Saturday night: Mostly cloudy and possible isolated showers

Temperature: Low 62ºF

Winds: SE 5-15 mph

Have a good evening and wonderful weekend!