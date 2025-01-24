Weekend Forecast: Warm temperatures and shower activity

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Friday!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Elevated Fire Danger until 9 PM
- Warm and cloudy weekend
- Shower activity to begin as early as Saturday night
Dry conditions along with steady winds shifting from a northerly to southerly flow has caused overall moderate fire danger across the area. Elevated Fire Danger is in effect in the Coastal Bend until 9 PM tonight.
This evening temperatures will drop into the upper 30s and low 40s. Thankfully our stint of freezing or near freezing temperatures are over.
Winds will decrease for tonight before returning to breezy tomorrow afternoon. Over the weekend temperatures will rise to the 70s from increasing moisture and this will also add more cloud cover to the mix. A cold front will push through Sunday offering a brief cool down to the 60s before we return to the 70s by Tuesday.
Shower activity will begin as early as Saturday night and continue through the majority of next week.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight: Increasing clouds, warmer
Temperature: Low 43ºF
Winds: ESE 5-10 mph
Saturday: Mostly cloudy and breezy
Temperature: High 70ºF
Winds: SSE 15-25 mph
Saturday night: Mostly cloudy and possible isolated showers
Temperature: Low 62ºF
Winds: SE 5-15 mph
Have a good evening and wonderful weekend!