WEEKEND FORECAST: Looking good!

The last weekend of January looks to be dry with average temperatures
Stefanie's WX 1-26-24
Posted at 6:53 AM, Jan 26, 2024
CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Fri-YAY!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Near-average temperatures return for the end of January
  • Dry and mostly sunny all weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Cloudy with peakaboo sunshine for the afternoon. A quick shower is possible.
Temperature: High 69ºF
Winds: ENE at 10 to 15 mph

Tonight: Partly cloudy in the morning, sunny and pleasant by afternoon.
Temperature: Low 55ºF
Winds: N at 10 to 15 mph.

Saturday: A few clouds and breezy conditions.
Temperature: High 69ºF
Winds: NNW at 15 to 25 mph

Have a safe and wonderful weekend!

