WEEKEND FORECAST: Looking good!

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Fri-YAY!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Near-average temperatures return for the end of January
- Dry and mostly sunny all weekend
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Cloudy with peakaboo sunshine for the afternoon. A quick shower is possible.
Temperature: High 69ºF
Winds: ENE at 10 to 15 mph
Tonight: Partly cloudy in the morning, sunny and pleasant by afternoon.
Temperature: Low 55ºF
Winds: N at 10 to 15 mph.
Saturday: A few clouds and breezy conditions.
Temperature: High 69ºF
Winds: NNW at 15 to 25 mph
Have a safe and wonderful weekend!