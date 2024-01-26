WEEKEND FORECAST: Looking good!

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Fri-YAY!

Near-average temperatures return for the end of January

Dry and mostly sunny all weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Cloudy with peakaboo sunshine for the afternoon. A quick shower is possible.

Temperature: High 69ºF

Winds: ENE at 10 to 15 mph

Tonight: Partly cloudy in the morning, sunny and pleasant by afternoon.

Temperature: Low 55ºF

Winds: N at 10 to 15 mph.

Saturday: A few clouds and breezy conditions.

Temperature: High 69ºF

Winds: NNW at 15 to 25 mph

Have a safe and wonderful weekend!