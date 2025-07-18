WEEKEND FORECAST: Dust moves out, humidity moves in

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and happy Friday!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Saharan dust exits, and moisture moves in
- Oppressive heat into the weekend
- Moderate to major heat risk expected
Across the Coastal Bend, temperatures will continue to be in the mid to upper 90s under mostly sunny skies with breezy southeast winds. Increasing humidity from rebounding moisture will make the middle 90s feel even hotter, with heat index values or 'feels like' temps ranging from 100-105ºF.
The oppressive heat will last through the weekend, and heat danger will range from moderate to major risk (level 2 and 3 out of 4). Make sure to practice heat safety and stay hydrated.
Another round of Saharan dust is expected early next week, and dry air will return to the forecast.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Sun/cloud mix, increasing humidity
Temperature: High 95ºF
Winds: SSE 15-25 mph
Tonight: Mostly cloudy and muggy
Temperature: Low 78ºF
Winds: SSE 10-20 mph
Saturday: Sunny, hot, and humid
Temperature:: High 95ºF
Winds: SSE 15-20 mph
Have a great day and a wonderful weekend! Stay cool!