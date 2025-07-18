WEEKEND FORECAST: Dust moves out, humidity moves in

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and happy Friday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Saharan dust exits, and moisture moves in

Oppressive heat into the weekend

Moderate to major heat risk expected

Across the Coastal Bend, temperatures will continue to be in the mid to upper 90s under mostly sunny skies with breezy southeast winds. Increasing humidity from rebounding moisture will make the middle 90s feel even hotter, with heat index values or 'feels like' temps ranging from 100-105ºF.

The oppressive heat will last through the weekend, and heat danger will range from moderate to major risk (level 2 and 3 out of 4). Make sure to practice heat safety and stay hydrated.

Another round of Saharan dust is expected early next week, and dry air will return to the forecast.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Sun/cloud mix, increasing humidity

Temperature: High 95ºF

Winds: SSE 15-25 mph

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and muggy

Temperature: Low 78ºF

Winds: SSE 10-20 mph

Saturday: Sunny, hot, and humid

Temperature:: High 95ºF

Winds: SSE 15-20 mph

Have a great day and a wonderful weekend! Stay cool!