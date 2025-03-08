Weekend and Spring Break Forecast: Hot, windy and elevated to critical fire danger

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Friday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Red Flag Warning has been issued for Saturday beginning at noon until 8 PM for inland counties.

Elevated to critical fire danger this weekend

After enjoying lighter winds and low fire danger concerns today, that will change this weekend.

I've been talking about the next dry cold front that will push through the Coastal Bend this weekend bringing in dangerously dry air and strong winds so the Red Flag Warning comes as no surprise.

After humid and mild conditions tonight, temperatures will soar tomorrow afternoon into the upper 80s and even the low 90s in some neighborhoods.

Besides the strong winds, conditions will pretty ideal for spring breakers. Please be mindful and avoid any outdoor activities that could spark a fire.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: A few clouds, patchy fog

Temperature: Low 67ºF

Winds: S 5-15 mph

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, breezy

Temperature: High 88ºF

Winds: S/NW 10-20 mph, gusts to 25 mph

Saturday night:

Temperature: Low 51ºF

Winds: N 15-20 mph

Have a great weekend and a safe spring break!