Watch Now
KRIS 6 Weather

Actions

Weekend and Spring Break Forecast: Hot, windy and elevated to critical fire danger

Red Flag Warning will go into effect tomorrow afternoon
Julia Kwedi Friday 3/7/25 5pm Forecast
Posted
and last updated

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Friday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Red Flag Warning has been issued for Saturday beginning at noon until 8 PM for inland counties.
  • Elevated to critical fire danger this weekend

After enjoying lighter winds and low fire danger concerns today, that will change this weekend.
I've been talking about the next dry cold front that will push through the Coastal Bend this weekend bringing in dangerously dry air and strong winds so the Red Flag Warning comes as no surprise.

After humid and mild conditions tonight, temperatures will soar tomorrow afternoon into the upper 80s and even the low 90s in some neighborhoods.

Besides the strong winds, conditions will pretty ideal for spring breakers. Please be mindful and avoid any outdoor activities that could spark a fire.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: A few clouds, patchy fog
Temperature: Low 67ºF
Winds: S 5-15 mph

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, breezy
Temperature: High 88ºF
Winds: S/NW 10-20 mph, gusts to 25 mph

Saturday night:
Temperature: Low 51ºF
Winds: N 15-20 mph

Have a great weekend and a safe spring break!

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.