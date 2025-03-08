Weekend and Spring Break Forecast: Hot, windy and elevated to critical fire danger

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Friday!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Red Flag Warning has been issued for Saturday beginning at noon until 8 PM for inland counties.
- Elevated to critical fire danger this weekend
After enjoying lighter winds and low fire danger concerns today, that will change this weekend.
I've been talking about the next dry cold front that will push through the Coastal Bend this weekend bringing in dangerously dry air and strong winds so the Red Flag Warning comes as no surprise.
After humid and mild conditions tonight, temperatures will soar tomorrow afternoon into the upper 80s and even the low 90s in some neighborhoods.
Besides the strong winds, conditions will pretty ideal for spring breakers. Please be mindful and avoid any outdoor activities that could spark a fire.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight: A few clouds, patchy fog
Temperature: Low 67ºF
Winds: S 5-15 mph
Saturday: Mostly cloudy, breezy
Temperature: High 88ºF
Winds: S/NW 10-20 mph, gusts to 25 mph
Saturday night:
Temperature: Low 51ºF
Winds: N 15-20 mph
Have a great weekend and a safe spring break!