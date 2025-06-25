WEDNESDAY'S FORECAST: Stray AM showers and isolated afternoon t-showers

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Wednesday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Isolated to scattered showers this afternoon

Some neighborhoods woke up to passing stray showers or at least wet roadways. Better rain opportunities are on the way this afternoon. Isolated to scattered t-showers are expected around lunchtime and will wrap up by the evening.

Decent rain chances will continue tomorrow as well as this weekend and early next week.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny with afternoon showers

Temperature: High 93ºF

Winds: ESE 5-10 mph

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies & stray overnight showers

Temperature: Low 76ºF

Winds: ESE 5-15 mph

Thursday: Mostly sunny and more isolated showers

Temperature: High 93ºF

Winds: ESE 5-10 mph

Have a great day!