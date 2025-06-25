WEDNESDAY'S FORECAST: Stray AM showers and isolated afternoon t-showers

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Wednesday!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Isolated to scattered showers this afternoon
Some neighborhoods woke up to passing stray showers or at least wet roadways. Better rain opportunities are on the way this afternoon. Isolated to scattered t-showers are expected around lunchtime and will wrap up by the evening.
Decent rain chances will continue tomorrow as well as this weekend and early next week.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Mostly sunny with afternoon showers
Temperature: High 93ºF
Winds: ESE 5-10 mph
Tonight: Partly cloudy skies & stray overnight showers
Temperature: Low 76ºF
Winds: ESE 5-15 mph
Thursday: Mostly sunny and more isolated showers
Temperature: High 93ºF
Winds: ESE 5-10 mph
Have a great day!