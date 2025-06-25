Watch Now
KRIS 6 Weather

Actions

WEDNESDAY'S FORECAST: Stray AM showers and isolated afternoon t-showers

Julia Kwedi Wednesday 6/25/25 Sunrise forecast
WEDNESDAY'S FORECAST: Stray AM showers and isolated afternoon t-showers
Posted

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Wednesday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Isolated to scattered showers this afternoon

Some neighborhoods woke up to passing stray showers or at least wet roadways. Better rain opportunities are on the way this afternoon. Isolated to scattered t-showers are expected around lunchtime and will wrap up by the evening.
Decent rain chances will continue tomorrow as well as this weekend and early next week.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny with afternoon showers
Temperature: High 93ºF
Winds: ESE 5-10 mph

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies & stray overnight showers
Temperature: Low 76ºF
Winds: ESE 5-15 mph

Thursday: Mostly sunny and more isolated showers
Temperature: High 93ºF
Winds: ESE 5-10 mph

Have a great day!

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.