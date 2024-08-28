WEDNESDAY FORECAST: Isolated to Scattered t-showers to increase

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Wednesday! We're halfway through the work week and rain keeps on coming.

More heavier periods of rain and t-showers expected are expected this morning and this afternoon. Temperatures will remain slightly below average in the low 90s with feels like temps in the middle 100s.

The nature of the moisture that is causing our rainfall is tropical and along with some light winds, similar to yesterday tropical funnel sightings are possible. Tropical funnels can form quickly and then dissipate. They rarely touch down but if they do, they can cause minor damage.

Our daily rain chances look to extend beyond Labor Day weekend so total potential rainfall accumulations could be between 1-3 inches over the next 7 days.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Scattered showers and t-storms

Temperature: High 92ºF

Winds: E 5-10 mph

Tonight : Partly cloudy and some overnight showers

Temperature: Low 76ºF

Winds: SE 5-10 mph

Tomorrow: More showers and t-storms

Temperature: High 92ºF

Winds: E 5-10 mph

