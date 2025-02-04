Weather pattern on repeat: Foggy, warm and breezy

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Tuesday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Our weather pattern remains unchanged for now. Warm temperatures, cloudy skies with abundant moisture from southeast winds.

This evening we'll once again be mild with dense sea fog building overnight into tomorrow morning. By the afternoon, conditions will warm up back into the 80s under mostly cloudy skies. Light drizzle will continue to be possible this week because of the heaps of moisture we have in area thanks again to those southeasterly winds.

A change and break in our weather pattern will be coming this weekend by way of a cold front. Cooling us down to closer to average temperatures and increasing rain chances into next week.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Dense fog, mild temps

Temperature: Low 66ºF

Winds: SE 5-15 mph

Wednesday: Dense fog, then mostly sunny

Temperature: High 83ºF

Winds: SSE 15-25 mph

Wednesday night: Increasing clouds and more fog

Temperature: Low 65ºF

Winds: S 5-15 mph

Have a good evening!