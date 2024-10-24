Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Weather on repeat: Warm and muggy by day and foggy overnight

rain chances could return next week
Julia Kwedi's Thursday 10-24-24 5pm Forecast
Posted

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Thursday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Our weather pattern remains unchanged. Warm and humid conditions will last beyond the weekend. Rain chances continue to be unlikely for the rest of the week. Models suggest that rain could be in forecast on Halloween but that's not for certain as we're still a week out. Once again inland and northern neighborhoods will be impacted by patchy dense for tomorrow morning.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Clear skies, patchy dense fog
Temperature: Low 67ºF
Winds: ESE 5 mph

Tomorrow: A few clouds, humid and warm
Temperature: High 90ºF
Winds: SE 10-15 mph

Friday night: Mostly clear
Temperature: Low 67ºF
Winds: ESE 5 mph

Have a good evening!

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.