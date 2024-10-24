Weather on repeat: Warm and muggy by day and foggy overnight

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Thursday!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
Our weather pattern remains unchanged. Warm and humid conditions will last beyond the weekend. Rain chances continue to be unlikely for the rest of the week. Models suggest that rain could be in forecast on Halloween but that's not for certain as we're still a week out. Once again inland and northern neighborhoods will be impacted by patchy dense for tomorrow morning.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight: Clear skies, patchy dense fog
Temperature: Low 67ºF
Winds: ESE 5 mph
Tomorrow: A few clouds, humid and warm
Temperature: High 90ºF
Winds: SE 10-15 mph
Friday night: Mostly clear
Temperature: Low 67ºF
Winds: ESE 5 mph
Have a good evening!